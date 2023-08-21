With two tenders of offshore wind areas in the North and Baltic Seas adding up to a total capacity of 8.8GW, the German Federal Network Agency (BNetzA) has added more capacity to the German offshore wind project pipeline in one year than has been built in the German North and Baltic Seas over the past decade. And that is just the beginning. After the German government has set its ambitious new climate and (associated) expansion targets for offshore wind energy last year, we now need to ramp up our national offshore wind capacity rapidly.