The main Texas grid on 1 March had 332.5GW of clean power projects requesting interconnection, 95% of the total queue, an indication that leader natural gas will lose future market share despite new 2023 laws providing financial support.

Ercot, which operates a grid supplying 90% of electric load in Texas, the biggest US state power market, said it is tracking 1,783 generation interconnection requests totaling 348.52GW