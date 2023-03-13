Recently unveiled bids into New York’s round 3 offshore wind solicitation reveal that US turbine maker GE’s proposal for manufacturing facilities has support of all developers involved.

European rivals Siemens Gamesa’s and Vestas’ proposals for manufacturing capacity meanwhile have each gained support of a single developer in supply chain proposals that by law have to accompany the bids.

The OEMs are aiming for a slice of New York’s burgeoning supply chain. The state under governor Kathy Hochul recently closed its solicitation for up to 4.7GW