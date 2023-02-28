The US’ oldest association of American Indian and Native Alaskan tribes joined the growing chorus of interest groups calling for a pause in offshore wind activities to allow further assessment of the sector’s impacts on the marine ecosystem.

In a resolution passed 24 February, the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) called on the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) to “halt all scoping and permitting for offshore wind projects until completion of a comprehensive and transparent procedure adequately protecting tribal environmental and sovereign interests is developed and implemented.”