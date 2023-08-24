Investment bank Morgan Stanley will link with maritime and logistics solutions provider Crowley Marine Services to advance port and feedering solutions for US offshore wind, reflecting growing confidence in the sector.

The joint venture (JV), Crowley Wind Services Holding, will focus on repurposing existing port infrastructure to meet needs of offshore wind as well as providing feeder barge solutions to enable at-sea turbine installation.

“In our view, the US offshore wind industry is in its early stages with ambitious goals to develop 30GW of capacity from offshore wind by 2030 and unlock a pathway to 110 gigawatts by 2050,” said Daniel Sailors, managing director of Morgan Stanley’s Infrastructure Partners unit.