US turbine maker GE Vernova, which was at the centre of controversy over New York’s scrapped blockbuster 4GW round 3, said that the solicitation was doomed for a range of issues beyond turbine size.

“There are more non-turbine project challenges than there are turbine challenges” a senior representative for the Boston-based manufacturer told Recharge, commenting on the round.

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (Nyserda) shocked the US wind industry by cancelling