Vestas preliminary 2022 results and guidance for the year ahead represent a mixed bag for the wind turbine giant, said leading renewable energy analysts.

The Danish manufacturer earlier today signaled it will miss 2022 guidance on revenues and profitability, the latter aggravated by warranty provisions, and offered a downbeat view of 2023 as supply chain inflation and installation delays continue to bite.

However, Vestas also saw improved pricing for its turbines, strong orders and gave a strong signal that it is in ramp-up mode in the US ahead of an expected busy 2024 spurred by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which gives strong incentives to spur renewables.