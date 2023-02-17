Moody’s Investors Service has downgraded the debt rating of Vestas to Baa2 from Baa1 following after the Danish wind turbine manufacturer when publishing a massive 2022 loss said that ongoing price inflation and other factors would delay a return to profitability.

The ratings agency also changed Vestas’ outlook to stable from negative.

Vestas shares at the Copenhagen stock exchange initially opened lower today, but then made good some of the losses, falling 0.75% to DKr205.00 ($29.33) in mid-afternoon trading.

“Moody's decision to downgrade Vestas to Baa2 was triggered by weakening credit metrics and Vestas' guidance for 2023 signaling that it will take the company longer than initially anticipated to digest the negative effect of the unprecedented raw material price increases combined with the challenge to improve the underlying profitability of the Power Solutions business," said Oliver Giani, Moody's lead analyst for Vestas.