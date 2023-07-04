The Navantia Seanergies-Windar consortium has won a contract to supply Orsted and PGE with 77 super-sized monopiles for their 1.5GW Baltica 2 offshore wind project in the Polish Baltic Sea.

The monopiles will have a maximum length of 110 metres, a weight of over 2,000 tonnes and a diameter of more than 11 metres. Four of them are for the substation of the wind farm, which is slated to start output in 2027.

The massive order came after Orsted and PGE succeeded in convincing the Polish government to allow for retroactive changes to their contract for difference (CfD) for the project to take into account a fundamentally altered energy market in Europe and a depreciation of the Zloty.