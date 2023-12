Danish turbine OEM Vestas gained a flurry of US onshore wind orders totalling nearly 1.6GW, confirming recent forecasts by company executives of a spree before year’s end.

“Momentum is picking up,” Vestas CEO Henrik Anderson said during an earnings calllast month.

The four new orders announced Friday follow 509MW contracted for US projects in November.



The US onshore market “is moving ahead in a quite good way,” Vestas chief financial officer Hans Martin Smith told Recharge.