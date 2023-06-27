Germany’s wind industry was greatly disappointed of a last-minute move by the Bundestag, Germany’s lower house of parliament, to scrap a government plan to grant successful bidders from onshore wind tenders in the past two years the chance to hand back capacity secured in auctions.

The measure had already been approved by the cabinet of Chancellor Olaf Scholz in early June, but despite his Social Democrat-Green-Liberal coalition’s majority in parliament, the Bundestag on Friday passed an amendment of Germany’s energy price control act without the ‘return option’ for wind bids from 2021 and 2022.