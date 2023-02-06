Scotland’s seabed landlord hit back at what it labelled “misleading” claims that the flagship ScotWind offshore wind leasing round is set to be a £60bn ($72.3bn) “financial disaster” for the Scottish nation.

The Crown Estate Scotland found itself the target of unwelcome headlines after The Herald newspaper reported analysis claiming to demonstrate that the 28GW ScotWind process underdelivered by billions of pounds in comparison to other international leasing rounds such as New York Bight off the US and elsewhere in the UK.