Amid continuing industry angst over a wind turbine 'arms race' among manufacturers, China’s Mingyang has unveiled an up-to-20MW offshore giant that pushes it far beyond the capacity of European rivals.

Mingyang revealed details of its MySE 18.X-20MW model on Wednesday as it hauled out the first nacelle for what's being billed as the world's largest wind turbine at its manufacturing base in the southern Chinese city of Shanwei.