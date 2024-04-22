Chinese OEM Mingyang Group has launched a twin-rotor floating wind platform, which it says is the world’s largest in capacity.

The platform dubbed OceanX is being assembled at the Huangchuan Wharf in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province during the first half of this year after the company launched its foundation last week. It will then be towed out to sea for its final deployment off Qingzhou, Yangjiang, in Guangdong Province, which is scheduled to take about two months

It features a V-shaped tower structure, with each of the two towers carrying two Mingyang MySE8.3-180