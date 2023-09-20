Germany’s wind industry is concerned about new restrictions due to a rule being discussed in parliament that would give the military the right to veto turbines within 50 kilometres of military radars.

The distance around the country’s 18 military radars could in theory block great parts of Germany’s territory for wind power, wind energy federation BWE warned.

“Two percent of the federal area for wind energy is the minimum target necessary to achieve the expansion specified in the EEG [Renewable Energies Act],” BWE president Bärbel Heidebroek said.