US utility giant MidAmerican Energy has halted operation of some of its turbines after a blade detached from one its machines in Iowa.

The blade separated from the hub of the Siemens Gamesa 2.3MW turbine at the Lundgren wind farm on February 12 before landing in a field, MidAmerican told Recharge in a statement. Nobody was injured and there was no other damage to equipment at the 250MW project.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have paused a number of wind turbines as we learn more about the failure.