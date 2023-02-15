US power giant MidAmerican Energy has halted operation of some of its turbines after a blade detached from one its machines at a wind farm in the state of Iowa.

The blade separated from the hub of the Siemens Gamesa 2.3MW turbine at the Lundgren project on 12 February before landing in a field, MidAmerican told Recharge in a statement. No-onewas injured and there was no other damage to equipment at the 250MW array.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have paused a number of wind turbines as we learn more about the failure.