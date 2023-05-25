Mercedes-Benz has picked developer UKA to build a 120MW wind farm on the carmaker's test track in Papenburg, northern Germany.

The array is to feature about 20 turbines and is slated to be completed by the middle of the decade, pending the necessary regulatory approvals. The power purchase agreement (PPA) linked to it will be sufficient to cover about a fifth of the annual power needs of the carmaker in Germany.

“Mercedes-Benz is proud to be making an important contribution to the expansion of wind energy in Germany with the new wind farm in Papenburg,” said Jörg Burzer, management board member at Mercedes-Benz Group, Production and Supply Chain Management.