Lightsource BP has signed a long-term virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with fast food giant McDonald’s, the second such deal between them in carbon-heavy Louisiana where solar is gaining traction at commercial scale.

The transaction – terms were not disclosed – covers the full annual output of 327,000MWh from the planned $170m Prairie Ronde solar photovoltaic project in central Louisiana. Commercial operation will begin in late 2024.

This is equivalent to the amount of renewable electricity necessary to power 630 average-size McDonald’s restaurants.