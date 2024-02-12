Massachusetts will bolster its leading role in US offshore wind with a new Department of Energy (DoE)-funded education and research centre to boost the sector's social and environmental resilience while training a diverse workforce.

The Academic Center for Reliability and Resilience of Offshore Wind (Arrow), led by the University of Massachusetts (UMass) at Amherst with around 40 academic, governmental and research partners, will focus on diverse workforce development and targeted research into environmental and social impacts as well as stakeholder engagement.