Emirati green power giant Masdar has entered Bahrain with a deal to explore developing 2GW of wind power projects in the renewables-shy Gulf state.

Masdar inked the deal with Bapco Energies, a semi-autonomous agency within Bahrain's Ministry of Oil and Gas, to jointly explore developing and investing in up to 2GW of wind projects.

This would represent a transformative amount of wind power for the small Gulf state, which has a population of around 1.5