US Mid-Atlantic state Maryland’s clean energy ambitions climbed with the release of the draft environmental review for developer US Wind’s up to 2.2GW project.

Federal offshore energy regulator Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) announced the draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the project some 10 miles (16km) off coastal resort hub Ocean City last Friday.

The draft EIS “sets us on a path toward starting construction on our offshore wind projects in 2025, putting Maryland’s goals that much closer to reality,” said Jeff Grybowski, US Wind CEO.