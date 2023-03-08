One of the biggest names in the offshore wind industry, former Orsted number-two Martin Neubert, will join Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) as chief investment officer.

Neubert – who left his job as deputy CEO at Orsted last October after 15 years with the global offshore wind pioneer – will join CIP’s management board when he takes up the newly-created CIO role in the summer.

He will look at “strategic, long term market development across new and existing fund strategies, as well as leveraging his extensive experience with offshore wind development which constitutes a centrepiece in the CIP seed portfolio,” said the Danish investor-developer announcing the appointment.