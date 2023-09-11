UK-based maritime finance company Marine Capital is reportedly selling its entire fleet in the water amid a major shift towards the offshore wind sector.

The deal concerns four, 63,200-dwt ultramax sisterships built at China’s Yangzhou Dayang Shipbuilding — the Cape Cross and Galileo (both built 2014), as well as the Giants Causeway and Sadlers Wells (both built 2015).

Brokers in Athens and London report the four vessels fetched a combined total of $86m. This breaks down to $21m each for the pair of the two older vessels and $22m apiece for the two younger ones.