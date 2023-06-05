The wind industry expects turbine sizes to balloon further both onshore and offshore, according to a biannual survey commissioned by WindEnergy Hamburg.

The WindEnergy Trend Index (WEtix) compiled by research group Wind Research found that respondents estimate the future turbine size on land to reach an average of 8.2MW in 2030, with 42.5% of those surveyed even expecting 9-11MW turbines.

In offshore wind, the average value for newly installed turbines is expected to reach 18.8MW, with 36.2% of respondents seeing 19-22MW on average.