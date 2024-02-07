Offshore wind enjoys broad bipartisan support from residents on all three US coastlines as a source of clean, reliable energy and jobs creation, a new survey by industry advocacy group Turn Forward and Climate Nexus found.

Focused on residents in states along the nation’s Atlantic, Pacific, and Gulf of Mexico coastlines which are slated for massive offshore wind development, the survey found majorities of Democrats, Republicans, and Independents supported the sector, even in counties where construction activities will eventually occur.