Governor Wes Moore is expected to sign a bill passed by the Maryland legislature Monday that expands the offshore wind mandate to 8.5GW by 2031, launching the state to the top tier of US ambitions.

The Promoting Offshore Wind Energy Resources Act (POWER Act) more than quadruples the current 2GW of contracted offtake, and puts the state “on track to become the offshore wind capital of America,” governor Moore told an industry conference last month.

Moore, a Democrat who took office in January, said offshore wind was a critical driver for the state towards energy independence and would help it achieve 100% clean energy by 2035.