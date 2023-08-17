Mainstream Renewable Power has teamed up with Ocean Winds to develop a second ScotWind site of 500MW east of the Shetland Islands.

The partners announced today that they will expand their 50-50 Arven Offshore Wind Farm joint venture from its current 1.8GW to 2.3GW.

The 1.8GW Arven site was awarded in 2022. Separately, Ocean Winds – an international joint venture between Spain’s EDP Renewables and French multinational Engie – won a 500 MW site in the same NE1 block.

Mainstream has since bought a 50% stake in Ocean Wind’s holding company, so the partners say they will now develop the two sites jointly to “maximise their potential.”