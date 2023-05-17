Mainstream Renewable Power has quietly shelved its ambitions in the US market as part of a global realignment strategy that prioritises advanced projects in its portfolio elsewhere.

The developer said in a statement sent to Recharge: “Mainstream recently concluded its annual strategic review of the business, part of which involved a comprehensive market review.

“As part of this process, the business made the decision to prioritise its more advanced offshore projects and opportunities across Asia and in European waters in the near term, and as a result, Mainstream has scaled back its focus on the US market.