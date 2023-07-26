The US state of Maine passed a sweeping bill today (Wednesday) mandating 3GW of offshore wind capacity by 2040 while also setting the rules for developing an assembly and staging port intended to position it at the centre of regional giga-scale floating development.

The bill will now go to governor Janet Mills, an offshore wind supporter who is expected to sign it into law.

The act would require the state to hold its first solicitation no later than 1 June 2025 for at least 600MW of floating wind capacity, with successive rounds held within 24 months of each other.