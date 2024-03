Danish global shipping pacesetter Maersk has teamed up with Texas-based Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) for US-flagged barges and tugs to advance its novel installation solution for the American offshore wind market.

The American offshore wind sector grapples with the constraints of the Jones Act that forbids foreign-flagged vessels, including wind turbine installation vessels (WTIV), from calling in at consecutive US ports or points on the outer continental shelf, including a turbine foundation.