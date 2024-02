Siemens Gamesa sealed a charter deal over support vessels for offshore wind commissioning in northern Europe.

The turbine manufacturing giant signed a framework agreement with Integrated Wind Solutions (IWS) covering Skywalker-class commissioning service operations vessels (CSOVs) at multiple projects over three years from 2025.

Oslo-listed IWS said the minimum commitment “covers about 1,300 days with a revenue backlog of €51-55m ($55-60m)”.