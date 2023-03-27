Dutch marine heavy lift and transportation specialist Mammoet has won two contracts in US offshore wind for handling and storage of extra-large monopile foundations and the preassembly of turbines.

“Offshore wind in the US has been a long time coming. Our Mammoet colleagues have been executing these projects globally for some time, so this is an exciting opportunity to leverage the combination of our technical experience with our local market experience,” said Rick Bohne, director of sales & marketing for Mammoet in the US & Mexico.