Goldwind claimed the mantle of first Chinese wind turbine group to pass 100GW of installed capacity, underlining the huge and growing presence of China’s OEMs on the global stage.

The move past 100GW came after turbine installation in China itself and overseas markets such as the UAE and Brazil, Goldwind said.

The company’s growth has been driven by its vast domestic onshore and offshore sector, both the largest in the world, but like other Chinese players it is increasingly ambitious in winning business abroad.