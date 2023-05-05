Any move to offer European wind manufacturers long-term state support could drive up energy prices and harm industries' green efforts, global developer EDPR’s Europe and Latin America chief operating officer Duarte Bello told Recharge.

Specific measures for a limited period of time to accelerate the energy transition or to boost the sourcing of key components within Europe might be justifiable, Bello said in an interview.

“But it cannot be… long-term into the future, because we need to have a competitive industry.