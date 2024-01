Lithuania’s National Energy Regulatory Council (NERC) has launched a second 700MW offshore wind tender in its territorial waters, which the government said will enhance "national security" as the Baltic country is weaning itself off Russian energy imports.

Bidders can submit their applications to NERC until 14 April 2024. Under the terms of the tender, interested parties will be able to develop the array with or without contract for difference (CfD) support.