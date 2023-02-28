BP solar power spin-out Lightsource BP is “seizing the opportunity” in the US in a solar market on the cusp of unprecedented growth in the latter half of this decade by ramping up deliveries of thin-film modules with a 8.3GW order from panel-maker First Solar.

“The US solar industry is at a pivotal moment, poised to expand at an exponential rate with the Inflation Reduction Act serving as the catalyst,” said Lightsource BP Americas CEO Kevin Smith, referring to the landmark 2022 federal climate law.