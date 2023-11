For the US offshore wind industry, few leaders beyond President Joe Biden are as recognisable as Amanda Lefton.

For two heady years in 2021 and '22, Lefton helmed offshore energy regulator Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) as it lay the groundwork for the 30GW by 2030 goal announced in the early days of the Biden presidency.

At that point, the US industry had seen multiple setbacks in its brief history, most visibly the cancellation of Cape Wind and delay of Vineyard Wind.