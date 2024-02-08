Suppliers in the US, and elsewhere, can expect Orsted to take a much tougher approach to contingency planning as the world’s biggest offshore wind company looks to apply lessons learned from the learned US offshore wind projects in recent months.

Presenting its new “value-focused” business plan on Wednesday, Orsted CEO Mads Nipper also outlined a revised operating model placing more focus on contingency planning, monitoring of suppliers, inflation protection with higher scrutiny of pre-FID commitments, greater flexibility on project timelines and commissioning dates, and more project governance reviews.