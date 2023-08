Whether as litigant or target of actions, Orsted is seeing far more of the inside of New Jersey's courtrooms than it would have wished as it works to advance its flagship US offshore wind farm Ocean Wind 1 amid a flurry of lawsuits that could delay the gigascale project.

Most recently the developer was on the receiving end, hit by a lawsuit by activist groups arguing that a law allowing Orsted to retain an estimated $1bn in federal tax credits for the 1.1GW