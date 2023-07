German offshore wind is back “on the starting blocks” to deliver huge expansion but urgently needs reform of its tendering system to head off a supply chain profits squeeze, the industry said.

Germany connected 229MW from 24 turbines at the Arcadis Ost project in the first six months, continuing a trend of lackluster additions and bringing the total in its waters to 8.4GW across the North and Baltic Seas, said a group of industry bodies unveiling latest data for the sector.