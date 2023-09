The US’ largest offshore wind array, the 2.6GW Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) array under development by Dominion Energy, received its environmental approval by the federal government, teeing it up for full permitting later this year.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), lead regulator of energy development in federal waters, announced the final environmental impact statement (EIS) Monday for the project some 27 miles (43 km) off the coast of Virginia Beach, Virginia.