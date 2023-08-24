Construction of a $200m solar, battery storage, and electric vehicle (EV) project will begin late this year at Dulles International, the largest clean energy investment at a US airport, according to partners Dominion Energy and Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA).

When completed by fourth quarter 2026, 200,000 solar panels will have up to 100MW nameplate capacity and be able to generate electricity at peak output for more than 37,000 homes the utility serves in Virginia. There will also be nearby storage capacity up to 50MW.