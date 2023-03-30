Vestas has signed an agreement with local developer Casa dos Ventos to supply turbines for two wind power projects in north-eastern Brazil with a combined capacity of 1.3GW – the Danish OEM’s largest onshore order to date in Latin America and globally.

The manufacturer will supply, install and operate 168 of its V150-4.5MW turbines at the 756MW Serra do Tigre project in the state of Rio Grande do Norte and another 123 machines of the same model for the 554MW Babilônia project in Bahia state.

“The partnership with Casa dos Ventos demonstrates our shared commitment to making Brazil an example of renewable energy leadership for the entire region through high-impact projects such as Serra do Tigre and Babilônia Centro,” Vestas Latin America president Eduardo Ricotta said.

The company had already announced the size of the order a month ago, but without revealing the client or location of the wind farms. The order comes with a 25-year service agreement.

Delivery for both projects is estimated to begin in the third quarter of next year, with commissioning expected to start in the first quarter of 2025.

With the gigascale order, Vestas has secured almost 10GW of order intake in Brazil so far.

Article continues below the advert

“This agreement is a sign of our commitment to the expansion of renewables and our role as an enabler of the energy transition in Brazil,” said Lucas Araripe, executive director of Casa dos Ventos.

“The partnership with Vestas has become strategic in this agenda and we are honored to have their support with technology and services in such relevant projects.”

Large Argentinian order

Vestas also said it has won an order to supply the 162MW La Elbita wind project in the Argentinian province of Buenos Aires with 36 machines of the same turbine type.

Delivery in Argentina is planned for the third quarter of this year, with commissioning foreseen for the second quarter of next year. This order by local developer Genneia as well comes with a 25-year service agreement.

“We are also very proud to work with Vestas in this challenging Project, La Elbita, because both companies offer sustainable and efficient energy solutions aligned with our commitment to a decarbonised economy and to the climate change fight,” said Gustavo Castagnino, corporate affairs and ESG xirector at Genneia.

UPDATED to add Argentinian order