Several zero-subsidy bids have been made for all four previously undeveloped sites in Germany’s largest-ever offshore wind tender, the country’s grids agency (BNetzA) said.

The agency will therefore hold a so-called ‘dynamic bidding process’ as a second step of the 7GW tender, in which interested parties can say how much they are willing to pay for the North and Baltic Sea sites on offer.

The procedure has also been dubbed ‘negative bidding’ by the wind industry, which has repeatedly spoken out against this tendering design as it could eventually drive up energy prices as companies will have to pass on higher costs to consumers.