Vestas has finally disposed of its stake in the Lake Turkana wind farm in Kenya – seven years later than planned and not to web giant Google as originally intended.

The Danish wind giant today (Monday) announced the completion of the sale of its 12.5% share in Lake Turkana Wind Power (LTWP), the project company behind the 310MW wind farm that was a beacon for African renewable energy across two decades of stop-start development, but which became enmired in delays and legal disputes.