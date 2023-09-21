Q Energy is ‘looking for partners’ to bid in offshore wind tenders in Portugal and Germany, after already teaming up with Norwegian oil giant Equinor and financier Green Giraffe for upcoming floating wind tenders in France.

The developer owned by South Korean conglomerate Hanwha told Recharge it is preparing for Portugal’s first 3.5GW floating wind auction slated to take place later this year or early next, which is part of a drive by the Iberian country to auction off 10GW of offshore wind capacity this decade.