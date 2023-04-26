Governments were urged to keep offshore wind tenders “clean, simple and bankable” if they want to achieve their offshore wind growth targets, as one developer urged Belgium to “rethink” elements of its upcoming round.

Too many tender mechanisms for wind at sea are “incredibly complicated” or “not thought through”, Sven Utermöhlen, CEO of offshore for development giant RWE and chair of WindEurope, told a panel at the industry group’s annual event in Copenhagen.

“We are seeing too many details of carve outs, of caps and floors,” said Utermöhlen.