Juwi plans to build the largest wind farm in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s most heavily industrialised state, which is slated to reach a capacity of 265.5MW – an unusually large size in the densely populated country.

The project will feature 35 turbines in the 7.5MW class of extra-large onshore wind machines, but Juwi told Recharge it hadn’t picked a manufacturer yet.

The wind farm in the Herdringer forest between Möhnesee in the Soest district and Arnsberg in the Hochsauerland district is slated to generate clean energy for over 150,000 households in the region by the end of 2028, according to an agreement between the Herdringen castle culture foundation and Juwi.