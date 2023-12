Global offshore wind installations by the end of the decade are set to fall far short of what's needed to meet climate ambitions, according to a report released Wednesday by industry consultancy ERM.

The report, COP28 Global Offshore Wind Update, which looks at the industry’s progress since the last international climate conference, predicts just a single nation – Poland – out of 19 that have put 2030 offshore wind targets in place will hit them (see table at foot).